Franco Frattini died in Rome. He had been ill for some time. He was 65 years old. Frattini was a deputy from 1996 to 2004 with Forza Italia, and again from 2008 to 2013 with the PdL.

He held the positions of foreign minister in the Berlusconi II government (2002-2004) and Berlusconi IV (2008-2011) and European commissioner for justice in the Barroso I commission (2004-2008). Since last January 14 he was president of the Council of State.