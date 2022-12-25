Franco Frattini died, a life lived between political commitment and the judiciary

A life lived between a commitment in judiciary and another in politics: is that of Franco Frattini, who died in Rome after a long illness. Last January his name was among those circulated as a possible candidate indicated by the center-right for the election of President of the Republic. At 27, Frattini was already a state attorney and then magistrate of the Tar Piedmont. In 1986 it became cstate councilor and is named legal adviser of the Treasury Ministry. In 1990 and 1991 he worked as legal adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister Claudio Martelli in the sixth Andreotti government. Three years later he is nominated general secretary of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers during the first Berlusconi government.

And with the end of the first Berlusconi government and the birth of the subsequent Dini government in January 1995, he became minister for the public function and for regional affairs and remained so until March 1996. From 1996 to 2001 Frattini was chairman of the parliamentary supervisory committee on the secret services and from November 1997 to August 2000 he was city councilor in Rome. Since 2001 he has taken part in the Berlusconi II government as minister for the public function. In November 2002, after a ten-month interim following the disagreements between Berlusconi and Renato Ruggiero, he assumed the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In autumn 2004 he left the Farnesina, which passed to Gianfranco Fini following a government reshuffle due to the majority crisis in 2004 and the launch of the Berlusconi III executive. In November 2004 he takes over from Rocco Buttiglione as European Commissioner candidate for Italy to the Barroso I Commission. During his term as European Commissioner, Frattini is also delegated by the President of the Council to coordinate government interventions for carrying out the Olympic Games Winter Winter Games of Turin 2006. In 2008 he took leave of absence from the position of European commissioner to stand as candidate in the Italian elections, then remaining in expectation until the formation of the new Berlusconi government IV in order to prevent the appointment of his successor in Brussels from being defined by the outgoing Prodi government.

Formed the new government he formally resigned as commissioner, thus resulting in the second European Commissioner of Italian nationality to make this choice of “national priority” on European posts after Franco Maria Malfatti, president of the Commission who resigned in 1972. From 2008 to 2011 Frattini was once again minister of foreign affairs in the Berlusconi IV government, as already between 2002 and 2004. Since September 2009 he is president of the section of the Council of State, and in 2012 he was assigned as president of the consultative section for regulatory acts. In December 2012 he left Il Popolo della Libertà, later defining the leadership of the new Forza Italia as “extremist”, accusing it of having betrayed the party’s liberal origins.

