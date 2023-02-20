Ana María should not be where she is. Anita, as they affectionately call her, is dead. And she, though, she’s sitting on a metal chair, in the shed of her old house. She hums and sways back and forth, awaiting the arrival of her child, and with each movement of hers the mantle of earth that clothes her is spilled over her sides. “The old woman has come out of her grave and she has crawled here”, the protagonist of the film is heard thinking. sleeping tongue (Sixth floor, 2022), the latest novel by the Mexican writer Franco Félix (Hermosillo, Sonora, 1981). The woman is her own mother, the character is her alter ego, and she’s not hallucinating: she’s just dreaming.

The norteño author, professor of Humanities at the University of Sonora and awarded for several of his previous works, such as Kafka in a bathing suit (Nitro Press, 2015) and Schrödinger’s cats (Tierra adentro, 2015), abandons the absurdity that has characterized his latest books to begin an intimate journey towards the abyss: discovering why his mother abandoned a previous family when she was young and, above all, why she always refused to speak of it while he lived. Félix’s obsession with giving voice to that silence “that lurks and kills and dismembers and tears you to pieces at night”, in the words of its protagonist, has led him to write a story full of confusion and humor that gradually sheds its skin. . Sometimes it appears as an apparently disordered chronicle, other times as notes in a diary, and on some occasions simply as a love letter; always interspersed by small digressions on language and time.

“More than what you have, it is what you lack that generates your personality, because if there is something that defines us as humans it is desire,” says the novelist, who loves slow times and flees from social networks. In a previous interview he has confessed that he considered being a painter, but his color blindness took away the idea, and the books have finally channeled his artistic vocation. The writer receives EL PAÍS one warm morning, in a bookstore-café in Mexico City, where he reflects on his mourning and his relationship with his mother, whom he compares to La Llorona.

Ask. When did you realize you needed to investigate and tell your mother’s story?

Answer. I realized it since I was a child. My mother seemed like a total mystery to me, because my sister had a different last name. When you are a child you have these doubts, don’t you? As you get older, you say, “oh, my mother was married to someone else.” But, when trying to ask about it, what my mother did was sleep your tongue: “I do not speak. There is no such thing as my first 33 years.” I think that hollowness in the story fascinated me. In 2010 I wrote a text about it and published it in a Spanish magazine because I thought: it won’t get here, it won’t be read. I never would have done it in Mexico because maybe I read it, but that text had repercussions on a very special, psychotic level, with the other family, who wrote to me. There was more and more mystery. That’s when I realized that it was necessary to write.

Q. Did your mother ever read the article?

R. I think not, I think not… Or I don’t know. The truth is that I think I hardly know my mother writing her book. I don’t know her posture, her way of thinking. As much as I try to get inside her head, I can’t. Now society is more modern and we accept it a little more. There are very interesting writers talking about dissident motherhood, about this right to allow oneself to feel or stop feeling or experiencing sensations that are archetypically frowned upon. But 45 years ago you did not question it. She was just a woman who abandoned her family.

Q. What is the literary process like when the protagonist is her own story, when she eliminates that distance when it comes to narrating what happens?

R. It was very difficult, because it is very testimonial and I feel very exposed. And I think the way to distance myself a bit is with humor. He’s got a lot of humor, I think, isn’t he? It’s absurd for one to say, ‘ah, I’m funny’. But yeah, I try to hide my world view a bit through humor. Like this nervous laughter, this veil of laughter.

Q. Does humor save us from pain?

R. Yes, it is a form of crying. It’s a crying laugh. It was complicated, but I also wanted to vindicate that account of my mother and, if I had done it with a third person, it would have felt more like fiction. And here it seems that it’s me, Franco Félix, talking about my story, and that’s how it is, right? I wanted it to be some kind of confession. The whole origin of my failure… The great fissure that I have comes from there.

Q. Precisely in the novel, he maintains that the only way to talk about a hole is by naming the wound it leaves on the surface. What is the wound that left you?

R. There’s a chapter where I say that it’s like all mothers are going to abandon you at some point. Maybe not in this way, like abandoning a family, but hey, his death is a form of abandonment. That big wound. Oh, this thing kills me, it kills me. And it’s something I’ve had to work on for a long, long time. All my failures are in that feeling. Almost as if she had inherited that pain that she brought from leaving a family. My mother would cry at night when she got drunk, she would lose consciousness and she would start screaming: “Ah, my children!” The truth is that she lived with La Llorona, almost. Why do I write like this? Well, because my life has always been very strange in that sense. I go out into the street and I don’t understand anything, for me life is a question mark.

Q. He begins the book with a dream and closes it with another. They are a transversal element that pushes the story forward. What role have they played in your life, in your mourning?

R. Dreaming helped me tremendously to have that conversation with my mother. The last words of her in the hospital she said to me. She told me: “Take me home”. And I didn’t take her, and then she passed away, and I was a little upset about that, really. Dreams have helped me resolve these pending conversations. That: “Mom, I didn’t take you home, I took you after you passed away.”

Q. Do you think they can really be a neutral ground where the living and the dead meet, as your character claims?

R. In fact, the dream at the end was before his death, but for me it works as a farewell, because I have had great satisfaction on that neutral ground we are talking about. How to believe in something One cannot really be disbelieving. If there is something mystical in my life, it is that, allowing myself to dream, allowing myself to converse with her in my dreams.

Q. Do you believe in life after death?

R. Notice that I didn’t believe, but now I would like to, right? And not for me, it’s a wave that I wanted my mother to be in that place that she wanted all her life. I question many things about it. I can be reincarnated as a fly, but it’s because of her. It would be frustrating, wouldn’t it, for someone who believes too much in something and finds that it is the end. Death is not the end.

The Mexican writer Franco Félix, in the El Pendulo de Condesa cafeteria, on February 15, 2023. Aggi Garduño

Q. So, is the book a way of saying goodbye and letting go, or the opposite, of holding back in time so that you never have to say goodbye?

R. Well, it’s a bit of both. On the one hand I say goodbye, but at the time of writing it and fixing it in the text, I also try to make it permanent. I say: “Well, you and I are going to be here, mother. We are going to survive here.”

Q. Now that you know what your hidden past was like, do you regret looking for it?

R. [Ríe] No, I don’t regret it. I wish I had more time. I feel like all this speed…even editorial. Yes, I have a little trouble letting go of that story. But I know that there will be things that I am going to include in the next book, rescuing parts.

Q. What is that book about?

R. It’s a bit about my father, about his ancestry. I have a couple of books ready, but my previous books are absurd, totally bizarre. And this is a different writing. I no longer know how to return to the others, although I would not like them to remain in a drawer.

Q. In other words, he is going to continue exploring the paternal-child path.

R. Yes I think so. If my mother’s death taught me anything, it’s that you have to pay attention. Pay attention to the things that one ignores, right? And I’d like to talk about my father’s story, but it’s more of a pretext to keep talking about my mother.

Q. Now that you have finished writing the novel about her, can you say that you already know who she was?

R. Yes, I can say that I have allowed myself to know some things, but I am unaware of many others. If in life it was a question mark, now it is a bigger question mark. And that is essential. I defend that invisible story. You never have to explain jokes. If not, they become a very boring thing.

