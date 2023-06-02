Franco Escamilla Forty-two years old, he has become one of the most successful comedians in Mexico, which is why he decided a long time ago to mix his talent for telling things through the Podcast which has been divided into several programs.

If you take a look at Franco Escamilla’s channel, you will see that he has more than 150 Podcats which are distributed in various channels where the topics vary, because if there is something that the youtuber also knows how to do, it is to handle any topic so that his guests are comfortable, in addition to mastering them perfectly.

Although Franco Escamilla He has guests of all kinds, who range from politicians to celebrities, the latter are the ones that have generated the most ratings, achieving more than a million views, since he loves to ask all kinds of questions where on more than one occasion he has put in check to your colleagues.

Franco Escamilla with a sweeping success in his podcast/screenshot

Vegas Special

On one occasion the comedian went with the artist of the moment Eduin Caz with whom he had a very interesting talk where aspects of his private life were touched on, in addition to the overwhelming success of Grupo Firme, reaching more than three million views.

Santa Fe Klan visit

One of Franco Escamilla’s funniest Podcasts was the one he had with the Santa Fe Klan, who for many is considered one of the most transparent artists in the industry, for which reason said host did not measure himself with the questions, achieving more than a million views. .

Franco Escamilla talks about many topics with his guests/Instagram

adela micha

Although for many Adela Micha is a character not entirely loved by the questions she asks on the La Saga channel, the comedian brought out the best in her, where she not only talked about aspects of her work and the success she has had, but also about how the world of communication started, which caused a total stir by telling somewhat funny anecdotes, generating more than a million views.

Ivan La Mole

If there is something that Franco Escamilla has, it is that he likes to invite his friends to chat and if he is a comedian like him much better, that is why on one occasion he invited Iván La Mole to his Podcast where laughter prevailed throughout the conversation. for his occurrences.

