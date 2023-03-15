Mexico.- After the attacks against Franco Escamilla in social networks for having tried to give ‘tips‘ to women about what men want in a partner, the famous comedian confirmed that will attend the event Live Latino 2023.

It must be remembered that a few days ago a video began to circulate on the Internet where Franco Escamilla opened up about the ‘basic needs‘ of the male sex, where he assured that it is only about three things: sex, food and silence.

We recommend you read…

“It is very easy to know what a man wants, to chili, if you are a woman and you are wondering: ‘what do men want?’, go and check yourself because one day you are going to forget to breathe, because the man wants very basic,” said the famous.

But that was not all, Escamilla admitted that for all men a great demonstration of love is simply silence, giving your partner five minutes without saying anything.

We recommend you read…

These comments managed to generate great controversy among Internet users, so criticism did not take long to rain down on the businessman, too.

However, after this scandal, the dubbing actor asked his followers to attend his presentation, ‘Battle of Champions’ during the music festival.

“I invite you this March 19 to the Vive Latino festival,” said the comedian in search of his thousands of followers who can accompany him during the event.

Unfortunately, there were many users who began to attack it on the networks for not having been ‘cancelled’ after the misogynistic comments that he did to try to ‘help’ women with recommendations of the things that men want from them.

“My deepest condolences to the women around you. Bye”, “I was a super follower of yours but after your comments I didn’t even want to see anything of yours again”, “Isn’t it that they were going to cancel you?” the most prominent comments on the social network.