A terrible news shakes the Olimpia world and all Italian basketball. At 70, he had turned them on January 1st, Franco Casalini, the deputy historian of Dan Peterson, from whom he had inherited the Olimpia in the 1987-88 season, hitting the historic encore in the Champions Cup, passed away. In the following year he won the Scudetto in that unforgettable final with Livorno. His experience as head coach of Milan ends in 1990. Then a brief passage on the bench in Forlì and at Virtus Roma.