ampay? Franco Cabreraactor of “Asu mare”was seen in the early hours of the morning with a mysterious woman.

He recognized actor Peruvian Franco Cabrera is in everyone’s sights and it is that Magaly Medina’s cameras would have captured him entering and leaving a building late at night with a mysterious woman who is not the couple he boasts of on his social networks. “Magaly TV, the firm” will tell all the details about this meeting of the interpreter of “Asu mare” with the woman in the images. Internet users wonder on social networks what happened, since he never confirmed a break with his girlfriend.

It is worth mentioning that Franco Cabrera was a partner of Ethel Pozo for a long time. And since last year, he was very much in love with Ximena Li, a young woman who would not exceed 25 years of age and who would work in investment and Marketing projects.

How long did Franco Cabrera and Ethel Pozo’s romance last?

The relationship between Franco Cabrera and Ethel Pozo lasted four years. At that time they were both 33 years old and they fell madly in love after the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel ended her 12-year marriage with Fernando Garabán, the father of her daughters: Doménica and Luana. In 2018, the actor and the presenter of “América hoy” made their separation public.

