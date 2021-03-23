The Department of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, led by the Vice President of the Community, Isabel franco, assumes the attributions temporarily of the Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, which directs Antonio Sánchez Lorente.

This provisional transfer of powers, which is echoed this Tuesday by the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM), is produced by medical matters related to the counselor and is covered by article 36.5 of Law 6/2004, of December 28, of the Statute of the President and the Governing Council.

The norm indicates that in cases of vacancy, absence or long-term illness of a director, the president may entrust provisionally the exercise of its powers as a member of the Governing Council and head of his Department, to another advisor. The decree was signed this Monday by the head of the Murcian Executive, Fernando López Miras, and comes into force this Tuesday.