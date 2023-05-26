Franco Armani makes an unusual mistake and River draws in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sporting’s celebration against River.
Sporting’s celebration against River.
The ‘Millionaire’ team faced Sporting Cristal as a visitor.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Argentinian River Plate they drew 1-1 with the Peruvian Sporting Cristal this Thursday in Lima, in a match of the fourth date of Group D, and complicated their permanence in the Copa Libertadores 2023.
(It may interest you: Miguel Borja can’t believe it: see the penalty he missed with River in the Copa Libertadores)
River’s equalizer was scored by Rodrigo Aliendro 84 minutes into the game played at the National Stadium.
Armani’s mistake
Cristal had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from its captain Yoshimar Yotún at 63, after a serious error by the goalkeeper Franco Armani that in a failed clearance he gave away the ball and received the goal.
Fluminense leads Group D with 9 points, followed by the Bolivian The Strongest (6), while Cristal and River with 4 stayed in third and fourth places.
On the fifth date, Cristal will visit The Strongest in La Paz and River will receive Fluminense in Buenos Aires, in matches scheduled for June 7.
AFP
