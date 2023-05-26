Franco Armani makes an unusual mistake and River draws in the Copa Libertadores

The Argentinian River Plate they drew 1-1 with the Peruvian Sporting Cristal this Thursday in Lima, in a match of the fourth date of Group D, and complicated their permanence in the Copa Libertadores 2023.

River’s equalizer was scored by Rodrigo Aliendro 84 minutes into the game played at the National Stadium.

Armani’s mistake

Cristal had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from its captain Yoshimar Yotún at 63, after a serious error by the goalkeeper Franco Armani that in a failed clearance he gave away the ball and received the goal.

Fluminense leads Group D with 9 points, followed by the Bolivian The Strongest (6), while Cristal and River with 4 stayed in third and fourth places.

On the fifth date, Cristal will visit The Strongest in La Paz and River will receive Fluminense in Buenos Aires, in matches scheduled for June 7.

