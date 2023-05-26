Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Franco Armani makes an unusual mistake and River draws in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Franco Armani makes an unusual mistake and River draws in the Copa Libertadores


close

Sporting Cristal

Sporting’s celebration against River.

Sporting’s celebration against River.

The ‘Millionaire’ team faced Sporting Cristal as a visitor.

The Argentinian River Plate they drew 1-1 with the Peruvian Sporting Cristal this Thursday in Lima, in a match of the fourth date of Group D, and complicated their permanence in the Copa Libertadores 2023.

See also  He is the Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño, a Millonarios player

(It may interest you: Miguel Borja can’t believe it: see the penalty he missed with River in the Copa Libertadores)

River’s equalizer was scored by Rodrigo Aliendro 84 minutes into the game played at the National Stadium.

Armani’s mistake

Cristal had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from its captain Yoshimar Yotún at 63, after a serious error by the goalkeeper Franco Armani that in a failed clearance he gave away the ball and received the goal.

Fluminense leads Group D with 9 points, followed by the Bolivian The Strongest (6), while Cristal and River with 4 stayed in third and fourth places.

On the fifth date, Cristal will visit The Strongest in La Paz and River will receive Fluminense in Buenos Aires, in matches scheduled for June 7.

AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Quintero arrived in Argentina and unleashed the madness of River fans

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Franco #Armani #unusual #mistake #River #draws #Copa #Libertadores

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Economy – Biden insists that “there will be no default” on the US debt.

Economy - Biden insists that "there will be no default" on the US debt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result