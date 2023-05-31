Franco Armani He was always associated with River’s success and his impeccable individual performance, often decisive for winning or saving games. His personal exploits are known and remained in the history of the Núñez club: they helped to win the 2018 Copa Libertadores and a necklace of titles during the Gallardo Era.

However, the goalkeeper is going through perhaps the worst moment of his career in Argentine soccer. There are three consecutive matches (Platense, Sporting Cristal and Vélez) in which he made mistakes that cost goals. But also, we must go back to the mistake against Fluminense, where the Millionaire received a tough 5-1 win that began to complicate the qualification for the Libertadores round of 16.

In short, a worrying news for a team that in nine days will play their future in the top South American club competition against the Brazilian team.

The goalkeeper’s discomfort became evident after the end, when he quickly went into the locker room, with an angry face. “We did not know how to close it. We are paying a very high cost in both areas. We create a lot and convert little, and we generate little and convert a lot. The way I see it, we played a good game, without being able to close it”, was the analysis of Martín Demichelis at the end of the game.

On the level of Franco Armani, he replied: “Everyone has ups and downs throughout the season. I am not going to be hypocritical and hide that Franco is not having a good time in these last meetings. Unfortunately, his mistakes ended in goals. He is 37 years old, he is world champion, sub-captain. We have to leave him alone, tomorrow we’ll talk to him again and continue working. Soccer penalties are killed with soccer. You have to go back to work with the same desire of the first day. He has experience and we need him well. We all make mistakes, more or less.

Ante Fluminense

Beyond the partial draw, River never found a way around Fluminense and took a beating on the third date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. Armani, with a very weak task, facilitated the third and last goal of Germán Cano. The goalkeeper miscalculated a cross from Jhon Arias that came from the right and Demichelis’s team paid with the fourth goal against.

Platense errors

River beat Platense from the start and calmly controlled the game for the 17th date of the Professional League. However, a series of weak interventions by Armani led to a partial draw for Calamar. At 11 minutes, the goalkeeper endangered his goal by leaving a pass short that was intercepted by a rival. The quick reaction of his teammates to send the ball to the corner saved him, although for a few seconds. On the ensuing corner kick, Armani was left halfway at the start and Ronaldo Martínez hit the header that made it 1-1 at the Estadio Monumental.

Against Sporting

River urgently needed the victory in its visit to Lima against Sporting Cristal, for the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. But Demichelis’s team started at a disadvantage: at minute 62, Paulo Díaz delivered backwards to Armani, who parried, but his clearance was faulty. The ball bounced off Yoshimar Yotún’s chest, who finished off and opened the scoring with a corner kick. Armani’s disappointed face was eloquent and allowed the Inca team to take advantage. Later, some relief would come with Rodrigo Aliendro’s 1-1 draw six minutes from time.

😳❌ Franco Armani delivered the goal to Yotún. Misses #river 1-0 and the classification is complicated: he is last (3 points) and must play against Fluminense (6 pts) and The Strongest (6 pts), both at home. pic.twitter.com/5YnItkzUNp — Manu Martín 🇦🇷✍️ (@Soymanumartin) May 26, 2023

Against Velez

The world champion with Argentina was wrong again in River’s vibrant 2-2 equality against Vélez, this Monday night at the José Amalfitani stadium, for the Professional League. El Millonario was beginning to win, but Armani countered a cross shot from Francisco Ortega with weak resistance. The former Atlético Nacional de Medellín left once again obfuscated by his performance, after the 2-2 draw.

“Armanco” Because of the shit that Armani sent for Vélez to tie the game against River on the hour for the Professional League. The son of a bitch has no hands. pic.twitter.com/FaZi2hz7os — Why is it a trend? (@SanmaTendencia) May 30, 2023

