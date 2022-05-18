Lola Jiménez, new General Director of Pensions, boasted a master’s degree and a title that later disappeared from her professional profile
The vice president of the Community, Isabel Franco, yesterday presided over the inauguration ceremony of María Dolores Jiménez as the new general director of Pensions, Assessment and Inclusion Programs of the Murcian Institute of Social Action (Imas), an appointment that was agreed last Thursday at the weekly meeting of the Governing Council.
