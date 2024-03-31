Franco Antonello and his son Andrea guests at Domenica In: who they are, their wife and the association

In today's episode, 31 March 2024, on Easter Sunday, guests on Domenica In will be Franco Antonello and his son Andrea, who suffers from autism and to whom his father has dedicated his life. But who are Franco and Andrea? What do we know about them? Franco Antonello is an entrepreneur from Castelfranco Veneto. Their story inspired a film directed by Gabriele Salvatores entitled “Tutto my crazy love”. With them today on Domenica In also Don Antonio Mazzi, in connection, and Nico Acampora, founder of “PizzAut”.

Franco Antonello was born and raised in the province of Treviso and his life is completely divided in two, year zero, as we can define it, is the discovery of his first child's illness, autism. For him, Franco changed his business, entrusting his company to his collaborators and dedicating himself body and soul to his son, changing his habits.

Without ever letting difficulties get him down, Franco Antonello took over the reins of his life with determination and love and not only decided to stand by his son but also those who suffer and find themselves in the same conditions by supporting related projects to autism and other disabilities. To do this he created the Bambini delle Fate foundation which he manages with an entrepreneurial method and acts as a link between society and businesses. At the center of his life is a trip to the Americas together with his son Andrea, the same one that was told by the writer Fulvio Ervas in a novel entitled If I hug you don't be afraid which later became a famous film. Dad Franco left his job in 2005 and since then he has published 4 books to help those who find themselves in the same situation as him and who, perhaps, do not have the possibility to dedicate themselves completely to their children.

Who is the wife

But who is Franco Antonello's wife and Andrea's mother? Franco Antonello's wife, and mother of Andrea and Alberto (Franco Antonello's other son), is called Bianca. She is a woman with a calm and silent character, she also collaborates with the 'I Bambini delle Fate' project. She also did not take part in the father and son's road trip because she stayed home with her other son.

On the night of 31 October 2019, following a serious car accident that occurred after a party at the King's nightclub in Jesolo, Alberto Antonello was seriously injured. The boy was traveling with his girlfriend named Giulia Zanardin, just 18 years old, who didn't make it.