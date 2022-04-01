After almost two decades, “Pasión de gavilanes” returned to the small screen with its second season on the same channel, Telemundo. The most beloved couples (Juan and Norma, Óscar and Jimena, and Franco and Sarita) also returned to “Passion of hawks 2″ to continue their love story.

Pasión de gavilanes was broadcast for the first time in 2003 and ended in 2004. Photo: Telemundo

A few weeks ago, the marriage of Juan-Norma and Óscar-Jimena remembered how they met in the first installment of the telenovela. Now it is the turn of the beloved Franco and Sarita, who in fiction have two children and unfortunately are separated.

Actors Michel Brown and Natasha Klaus participated in a fun video in which they tell all their fans how their respective characters’ relationship began, in addition to their beautiful friendship.

Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss return to life as Franco Reyes and Sarita Elizondo in “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Photo: composition/Telemundo

“We came to tell you how we met…”, Michel Franco begins, while he jokes with Natasha Klaus, who continues the story: “First he messed with my sister Jimena, she was the first to fall on him, and Sara clicks with Franco when they fight and everything on the horse: they falls, hits her head and wakes up in his bed. (…) The first kiss was a kiss and a slap. I think she always liked Franco from the beginning.”

On the other hand, Michel Brown wanted to highlight his connection and good treatment with Natasha Klaus: “I want to tell everyone… It is true that we built a couple and two characters from a truth and an enjoyment of two actors who gave everything on stage”.

Franco and Sarita introduce their family for “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Photo: Instagram/@natashaklauss27

Faced with this statement, Klauss replies: “Sara does not exist without Franco. Franco does not exist without Sara. It is a very beautiful thing”. Both figures, from start to finish, joked and flirted very sweetly, showing their love and mutual respect.

There is very little left to see Franco Reyes in season 2 of “Pasión de gavilanes”. The followers want to know what has happened to Franco and if he will return with Sarita.

“Passion of hawks”: Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss remember their first kiss