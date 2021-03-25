The vice president affirms that they had a coffee in the area after a meeting to unblock the Budgets in the Ministry of Finance, which is located next door
The vice president of the Community, Isabel Franco, and the Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Francisco Álvarez, had a coffee yesterday on the terrace of a bar in La Glorieta, where the Murcia City Council is located. A LA VERDAD photographer recognized them and, when they noticed their presence, they got up from the table and looked at them.
.
#Franco #Álvarez #Glorieta #eve #motion #censure
Leave a Reply