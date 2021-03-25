The vice president affirms that they had a coffee in the area after a meeting to unblock the Budgets in the Ministry of Finance, which is located next door Isabel Franco and Francisco Álvarez, yesterday at La Glorieta. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

The vice president of the Community, Isabel Franco, and the Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Francisco Álvarez, had a coffee yesterday on the terrace of a bar in La Glorieta, where the Murcia City Council is located. A LA VERDAD photographer recognized them and, when they noticed their presence, they got up from the table and looked at them.