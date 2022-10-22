Franck Ribery breaks on the pitch while playing his last game, video

Franck Ribery, one of the best French footballers of the last two decades and legend of the Bayern Munichannounced his retirement at the age of 39, beset by knee problems that he had with his last club, the Italian Salernitana.

Although it was an open secret, the striker published a tweet in four languages ​​(French, Italian, German and English) in which he thanks the support received in his career and in which he includes a video.

(Colombia U-17 will have a prize, Federation says it was misunderstood)

(France star cries after being injured, his World Cup is in danger, video)

“If I have managed to complete almost 20 years of career, it is because you have been with me in difficult times,” added the man known in Germany as “Franck Kaiser” for his 12 successful seasons at Bayern, crowned in 2013 with the Champions League and with a third place in the Golden Ball that same year.

In tears

Ribéry, born in a disadvantaged neighborhood of Boulogne sur Mer (north) and who suffered a serious car accident when he was only two years old that left him with serious consequences on his face, had a less glorious time for the France team, with which he played 81 games and scored 16 goals.

Although he is remembered for his great 2006 World Cupwhen he was runner-up and one of the revelations of that tournament, he was involved in the famous riot in Knysna, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and later suspended some games.

He returned to Les Bleus, with whom he fell before Spain in the 2012 European Championship quarterfinals, missing the 2014 World Cup due to an injury.