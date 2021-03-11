What is the common political framework of what you designate, in the works (1) that you have coordinated, as the “progressive experiences” of the beginning of the twenty-first century in Latin America?

Franck Gaudichaud This characterization is admittedly vague. If we are taking it back, it is because the people concerned themselves use it, from the Kirchners in Argentina to Alvaro Garcia Linera in Bolivia. These actors, in their diversity, have built a common political space which they have chosen to call “progressive”. This category therefore appears legitimate to us, even if these progressive “left” governments have very different experiences. On the one hand, there are more or less “radical” “national popular” experiences in Venezuela, Ecuador and Bolivia. And on the other hand, experiences rather oriented towards the center-left, up to forms of social-liberalism, among which we find the Large Front of Uruguay (under the mandates of José “Pepe” Mujica), the Brazil of Lula then by Dilma Rousseff. But beyond the category, we find many points in common during the “golden age” of progressivism: return of the state, criticism of neoliberalism, developmentist aim. With very heterogeneous political practices.

What were the sources of the longevity of these leftist governments, in contexts traditionally marked by political instability?

Franck Gaudichaud Now that we have more critical distance on this “cycle” which extended more or less from 1998 (election of Chavez) to 2016 (dismissal of Dilma Rousseff in Brazil), which is in fact not closed, we can note that it coincides over a long period with high commodity prices. This windfall linked to the export of rents has made possible in the medium term a return to social programs, poverty reduction plans and development policies. There was therefore a favorable economic situation on the international scene, and at the same time a search for answers to the crisis of hegemony which hit neoliberalism at the end of the 1990s. In this context, a number of progressive forces have emerged. tried to reconnect with popular movements, to rely on a new social base and several plebeian revolts (in Bolivia in particular) to confront the neoliberal rights.

Redistribution and social inclusion policies could therefore only be deployed in phases of economic prosperity?

Franck Gaudichaud In any case, this is one of the contradictions, one of the Achilles heels of these Latin American experiences. What took shape then was neither a perpetuation of neoliberalism nor an anti-capitalist revolution. Basically, it is the establishment of a new social pact, more redistributive, associating up to the dominant classes, which have greatly benefited from the economic boom (these have been greatly enriched in Brazil, Ecuador and elsewhere. ). With this new socio-political pact, positive responses to the social emergency have taken shape, the traditional oligarchies have been displaced. But this balance was fragile, with the maintenance of class borders and domination (but also of “race” and gender). With, also, the strong dependence of these redistributive policies on the international situation.

In the equation of what you diagnose as an “exhaustion” of these alternative experiences, what is the part of external interference and that of internal political factors?

Franck Gaudichaud This is the great debate that has crossed the Latin American left for almost a decade. Where to place the cursor? There has been a reflux, even a crisis of these governments, even if it is not over – we are even witnessing a notable rebound (Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico, tomorrow perhaps Ecuador or Brazil). Some unilaterally blame these retreats on imperialism and US foreign policy. Others – and I am – consider it reductive to stick to this diagnosis and draw attention to internal contradictions: loss of link with popular movements, bureaucratization or the emergence of new castes (such as the “bolibourgeoisie” in the past. Venezuela). A left that wanted to change power has been overtaken by the verticality of the state machine, which has sucked up some of the living forces from social movements. We must also mention the problem of corruption, which has done a lot of harm. So many elements that contributed to straining relations between these executives and those who had brought them to power: the mobilized popular classes, the indigenous and peasant movements, the workers’ unions. In the most extreme cases, these tensions have resulted in phenomena of repression, even authoritarian abuses, as in the case of Daniel Ortega’s Nicaragua.

Under the mandates of Donald Trump, and even, already, under Barack Obama, the United States initiated a relative divestment from the Middle East, while replacing pawns in Latin America, which they consider to be their “backyard” . What were the political consequences of this movement on the continent?

Franck Gaudichaud It is true that there has been a desire on the part of Washington to reinvest in Latin American territory, in an attempt to stem Chinese competition. The policy of the Biden administration which is emerging on this ground must also be read in the light of this merciless economic war with Beijing. The famous institutional coups that began in 2009 and 2012 in Honduras and Paraguay were strongly supported by the United States. There is also the relentless aggression against Venezuela (and Bolivia), the continued blockade of Cuba. But that does not exhaust the question of the contradictions and the strategic failures of progressivism. The wound caused by the seemingly endless crisis of the Bolivarian process is obviously essential to analyze in this sense.

What has hindered the exit from dependence on commodities, especially oil and gas rents?

Franck Gaudichaud This is the other big debate, sometimes conducted in a somewhat caricatured way. The alternative is not between extractivism unleashed in the name of development and the “pile of gold” on which we would sit and resign ourselves to poverty, to borrow an expression from ex-Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa. The work of economist Pierre Salama, in France, but also many others, highlights a great paradox. Historically, in Latin America, the left was opposed to dependence, to relationships inherited from colonialism. However, these ten, fifteen years of progressivism have reinforced the extractivist matrix. The State has certainly gained ground over private actors. But dependence on raw materials has been reinforced, multinationals have fared well, we have even seen the effects of deindustrialisation, in particular in Argentina and Brazil. Obviously, currencies poured in. But at the cost of serious social and environmental impacts. The problem is not only economic: extractivism is a political regime which favors authoritarianism, encourages corruption, generates tensions with social and indigenous movements, devastates territories. On the other hand, it is obvious that no Latin American country can emerge from extractivism on its own overnight. This raises the question of regional and international cooperation. To ask Bolivia to leave all its lithium in the Salar d’Uyuni, thus giving up, without alternatives, income enabling it to face the social emergency would be absurd. It is therefore the question of the transitions to be constructed that remains unanswered.

These progressive experiences often took on a sovereignist tone. In this political momentum, how has the aspiration for national independence been decisive?

Franck Gaudichaud The national question was central to the agenda of the United States, of neoliberalism, against the Washington consensus as it prevailed in the 1990s and at the turn of the millennium. There was a national and popular reaction. Thus, Chavismo fits well into a historical Latin American genealogy, that of great movements such as Peronism in Argentina or Cardenism in Mexico. There is therefore a populist dimension in these experiences. The press uses this term in a pejorative and normative way, but if one takes this question seriously, “left populism” has been at the heart of these processes, in line with the theories of Ernesto Laclau. Hence the interest in paying attention to the debates that this notion arouses. Can we claim to be “the people” without taking their contradictions into consideration? Can left-wing populism iron out class differences? In my opinion, no. This is one of the tensions that shaped these political experiments. The question of “caudillism”, of the exclusive incarnation by a charismatic leader also poses a problem when we speak of the autonomy of social movements, of democratic participation. Even if figures like those of Hugo Chavez, Evo Morales have allowed to crystallize moments of antioligarchic political shift.

The constituent processes of the 2000s in Bolivia and Ecuador consecrated the Plurinational State. What were the implications, in practice? Have they paved the way for genuine efforts at decolonization?

Franck Gaudichaud The recognition of the Plurinational State marked a clear step in this direction, with the recognition of linguistic diversity, of community rights. But there is still a long way to go. Bolivian historian Silvia Rivera Cusican, who sums up the issue as follows: “The decolonial is a fashionable neologism, the postcolonial is a desire, the anti-colonial is a struggle. “ Everything remains to be built. By taking care not to essentialize the indigenous movement, which is also plural in its political options, in its ways of functioning, as we can see at the moment in Ecuador in favor of the presidential campaign.

Striking images reached us from Mexico on March 8: those of the presidential palace in which Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was barricaded in anticipation of the demonstrations painting on these palisades the names of thousands of murdered women. Why has the Latin American left, in power, so often remained deaf to feminist demands, which nevertheless gave substance to powerful social movements?

Franck Gaudichaud These governments have failed to overcome patriarchal reflexes in societies that have remained very conservative, where the Churches retain a decisive political weight, where it is not necessarily popular to side with feminists. Feminist movements were built in and through autonomy, often in confrontation with leftist forces, which are struggling to get rid of a macho culture. But this, alas, is not unique to Latin America. From this point of view, the legalization of abortion in Argentina marks a turning point. This conquest is indeed that of mobilized women: it is under the pressure of a powerful movement that Kirchnerism, which has long cultivated ambiguity on this subject, ended up taking on this political gesture.

The neoliberal restoration has everywhere resulted in economic disaster, recession, the explosion of toxic debt. Does economic efficiency now belong to the progressive camp?

Franck Gaudichaud If it is necessary to take a critical look at the results of progressive experiences, it must be noted that that of this neoliberal restoration is catastrophic. The right shows itself incapable of creating the conditions for economic stability, and it conforms to ever more authoritarian practices. It is a complete failure of the conservative and neoliberal camp, whether it arrives through the ballot box as in Argentina with Mauricio Macri or whether it seizes power through a coup, as in Bolivia. This is the whole problem of Washington, of neoliberalism: the rights no longer embody the alternative. Or when they embody it, it is in the form of an extreme and fascist right wing, like that of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.