Almería visits Montilivi on Sunday and, although it is not said out of doors, in the indálico dressing room there is a desire for revenge after the last three matches played with Francisco’s match. José Gomes, who will do the sessions on Thursday and Friday behind closed doors so as not to give clues to the zapillero, arrived at the rojiblanca entity at the end of July to face the semifinals of the promotion. In an environment rarefied by the coronavirus, the one from Matosinhos opted for a drawing of five defenses in the first leg, placing the ultra-defensive label, already eliminated. The people from Almeria did not show their highest level and fell with a goal from Stuani.

Three days later the Mediterranean decided, although there was no comeback atmosphere in the city of Almeria. In minute 4 Samu Sainz gave the first blow and although Lazo equalized the match in the 25th minute, at no time did Almería give the impression of turning the result. Francisco’s Girona was very well planted on the pitch and even won the game again with Stuani’s goal. with seven minutes remaining, with Francisco celebrating on the visiting bench, a few meters from the one who was a prophet.

On November 1, three months after that tie Gomes and Francisco met again, already in a different situation, with the Portuguese adapted to the city and the club and with his team worked. However, Girona returned to get oil. Ramalho saw the direct red card in the 25 ‘, which presaged a comfortable encounter for the premises. In 78 ‘Cristóforo suffered the same fate and three minutes later Arcediano Monescillo sent Monchu to the changing rooms. The Almería turned on the area of ​​Juan Carlos, but did not find a prize. None of the 31 shots ended up inside, meeting again this Sunday Gomes and Francisco, Almería and Girona.