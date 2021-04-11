The feeling of frustration that floods the Girona dressing room after the defeat against him Lightning (2-1) It is undoubtedly inferior to the anger over the refereeing and VAR performance suffered by the team in Vallecas. The rojiblanco coach, Francisco Rodríguez, did not hesitate to raise his voice and said that “we’re really screwed up, pissed off. We missed a game that we did not deserve to lose. They hurt us again“. The arbitration decisions settled the balance in the duel against Rayo and is that the Girona they complain of two unsigned penalties: the first by a stomp on Arnau, in the first half, and the second, with 2-1 on the scoreboard, by Óscar Valentín inside the area. The referee Pulido Santana pointed it out, but the VAR urged him to see it repeated and ended up correcting his decision.

In Girona they do not give credit to the arbitration decisions and Francisco was the first to show his discomfort: “The possible penalty to Arnau I saw, from 50 meters, that it was a ticket to, at least, see it repeated. But not even that. It hurts us again. Someday the opposite will happen. Of course, I’m not going to think it’s premeditated at all. They (for the referees) do their job, we do ours, but we get hurt again. Better will come, it is clear that yes“. The second controversial action of the duel was the change of decision in Óscar Valentín’s penalty by hand inside the area: “In the first half there were Aday’s hands that are the same and a foul is pointed out that almost ends with a goal by Baby. But instead in this one it was corrected and it was not whistled. I am very clear that if it becomes a penalty, we win. The team had a soul, self-love“. Francisco, after the duel, approached the referee Pulido Santana to show his anger and did not hide that” we talked many things. He is a referee who dialogues, lets talk, and I commented to him that I understood that he had not been fair in many things with us. It conditioned us a lot, all the fouls were against us. He can be wrong too, like us, but in the second part it was not correct, it was not good. I also told him that four minutes seemed too few extra. We are screwed, pissed off because it was a key moment. “

With this defeat, Girona sees how reaching sixth place is even more complicated. Rayo, who also has one game less, leads them by six points. “We have taken a step back from the top six. We have eight games left and we have to win and see what happens. We tried it against Rayo, it’s not that the team didn’t want to. He showed his face and we were close to getting a positive result. The Ray is leaving us, congratulate him and we will follow ours. There is no other. It’s time to raise your head, recover for another final on Friday. We will try until the end to be as close as possible to the top teams, “concluded Francisco.