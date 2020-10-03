Girona are looking for their first win of the season. This Sunday they host Fuenlabrada in Montilivi, a team that they beat last season in both the first and second rounds, and Francisco is confident. The coach has praised the work of his players during the week and confesses that he has already turned the page to last day’s defeat against Sporting. He recovers Stuani, who returns after suspension and the new signing Antonio Luna will make his debut. Aday, Pablo Moreno and Zeballos will be out due to injury.

Work week: “The week has not been easy because we have had several players with physical problems. Of course, we have recovered other players like Stuani. In addition, we also have Luna, who gives us balance because we lost Enric Franquesa due to suspension.”

Bernardo Renovation: “His renewal is a success on everyone’s part. That he is with us is very good and has shown a great commitment. I am happy with the centrals we have, they are the best in the category. They will all have their place and prominence throughout the season. year”.

The signing of Luna: “He is an experienced player. He has been in professional football for a long time and his arrival gives us that leap that we all wanted. He is ready to play. He comes from a team in which he has not competed much, but has experience.”

Fuenlabrada: “We are facing a rival who is doing things well and has players who constantly threaten space. We will suffer if we do not understand the game. We want to be an ambitious team in the opposite field. It is not worth just having the ball, we need more hunger and evil within the rival area. This is essential and we have worked during the week. We are short of troops and many of them lack preparation, but there are no excuses. We want to do very well to win. “

Transfer market: “We want to have a more balanced team. With what we have we are going to face tomorrow’s game, but we have to be realistic and know that it is not an easy market for us. But the work is there and hopefully it can be completed all Monday. We understand that two or three signings at the top have to come. I am counting on Stuani because his commitment demonstrates it. Tomorrow we will lack troops like Pablo Moreno (micro breakage) and Zeballos (back problems). We are under minimum, but I fully trust the group. We will have reinforcements for sure and we will be at the level expected. “

Granell: “Everyone’s future is in doubt. We don’t know what will happen until Monday, but he has conveyed his desire to play to me. We have a professional player like the cup of a pine tree and he will have the chance to play and he will surely help us. I don’t have time to think further. “

Fuenlabrada: “He knows very well what he does, perhaps he does not have a very elaborate game, but he is always in the opposite area. He has fast players, it is a difficult team to counter. We have to do our best, we have to be ourselves and compete “.