SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former Agriculture Minister Francisco Turra was elected this Thursday as the new chairman of the board of directors of the Brazilian Association of Biofuel Producers (Aprobio), replacing Erasmo Carlos Battistella, the organization said in note.

Turra, who has also presided over the National Supply Company (Conab) and the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), was chosen by an assembly of associates and will have Alberto Borges de Souza, from Caramuru, as vice-president.

The inauguration is scheduled for June 30th.

“With great honor and responsibility I receive the mission of chairing the board of directors of Aprobio. Biodiesel is at the center of a production chain that employs more than 1.5 million people in Brazil,” said Turra, who was a minister in the government of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

“Preserving the strength of biodiesel is essential for Brazil to tread a safe path towards sustainable development, reinforcing its essentially agricultural vocation.”

(By Gabriel Araujo)

