«I told De la Vega that the partners, the institutions, or the sponsors do not want him; the club can be a problem for him ", warns the notary and president of Real Murcia Francisco Tornel, yesterday, in his office at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia. JOSÉ OTÓN Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 02:14



Francisco Tornel, the Murcian notary who at the end of 2018 was the first to put 200,000 euros out of his pocket to avoid the collapse of Real Murcia, is excited again. The ruling of the Provincial Court last Tuesday was a hard blow for him, but he has already recovered. President grana has taken a breath and has recharged the battery