Penalty: “I think there are many penalties throughout a match like the one that has been called. I think there must be something else to point it out, but that’s it. We have achieved a victory that reinforces us a lot.”

Pere Milla: “He has done his duty. He has a lot of area play and that is what we ask of the rest of his teammates. I am very happy for him.”

Defensive strength: “The team needed to be supportive and not make mistakes in their own field and I think they are doing it. The reward is maximum. At a collective level we are well and hopefully we will go little by little to more.”

Importance: “It’s to be satisfied and it also shows that our message gets through. It was important to win to start the second round outside of an area that makes everyone uncomfortable. In addition, we have won away from home after four months without doing it and in a field complicated, where only Atlético had won “.

Benedetto: “That he did not play has nothing to do with his future. He has not played because we consider that the game was not for him. I do not make decisions thinking about the future. Whatever has to happen will happen with Benedetto and with any teammate.”