Elche will visit the Mediterranean Games Stadium on Three Kings Day (8:00 p.m.) and will do so with Francisco at the helm. The coach born in the El Zapillo neighborhood of Almería is a prophet in his land. Almería’s fifth highest scorer in history (fourth in professional football), promoted to Second (2002) and First (2007) with the red and white elastic, achieving in 2014 the last permanence of the UDA in the highest category, already as a coach. But it is also the black beast of Turki Al-Sheikh. The zapillero eliminated Almería in the semifinals of the promotion of the last two seasons at the controls of Girona. In addition, he has measured his hometown team seven times since the arrival of the sheikh and has only lost one.

On matchday 39 of the 19-20 exercise Francisco received an Almería that was just one point behind Huesca, in direct promotion. The 1-0, with a goal from Stuani, was a hard blow for the Almeria, who did not recover even in the promotion of promotion. In fact, both teams met again in the semifinals, with a review by Francisco. 1-0 in the first leg, 1-2 in the second leg and the feeling of having it more than controlled at all times.

Also under Girona’s command, the Almería-born coach visited the Mediterranean Games Stadium in November 2020. His team finished with three sent off, which did not prevent him from getting a heroic point (0-0) with a strong Numantine defense. In the second leg, Almería did manage to win at Montilivi (0-1, Sadiq’s goal), but at the end of the season, Francisco returned to the UDA in the promotion. Five minutes into the lap he was already winning 2-0, ending that game and the overall tie 3-0.

Thus, the balance of those seven games is four wins and two draws in favor of Francisco. Before the Al-Sheikh landing, the former Plus Ultra also stormed the Mediterranean, this time with UCAM Murcia (2-3, course 16-17). With Lugo, in exercise 17-18, the UDA was also played: 0-1 in Almeria and the famous 1-1 in Lugo. In fact, Almería is the second rival that Francisco has measured the most in his coaching career. (ten times, by eleven o’clock on the Ray). Precisely Elche is the second team that has faced Almería the most times (28 times 30 for Córdoba). In Copa del Rey, the people of Elche lost (1-0) in the Mediterranean in the third round of the 11-12 season and in the second round of the Cup 15-16 on penalties after 3-3 (including one goal from each team in extra time).