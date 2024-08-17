Francisco Rodríguez d’Achille has been in the global asset management industry for 15 years. He was part of the institutional sales team at March AM and later served as director of institutional sales for Iberia at Amiral Gestión in Madrid. Today, from the independent asset management firm Lonvia Capital, of which he is co-founder and director of business development for Southern Europe and Latam, Rodríguez d’Achille advocates long-term investment in European small and mid-cap stocks.

Question: Why is the fund manager so specialized in small and midcaps?

Answer. We were founded as a company almost five years ago, but in reality our investment team has been analysing the ecosystem of small and medium-sized European companies for over 25 years, so when we started we were very clear about which areas we could really add value to in an increasingly competitive industry.

P. Do you really not believe there are other ways to invest than long-term?

R. We understand long-term as trusting in management teams and business models that give you much more value if you are with them for many years. We have always linked investment to the long term because in the short term, it is more about speculation than investment. The companies we are in have plans for the next 10 or 20 years. Our portfolio companies do not seek to make a killing in one year, they seek profitability to reward shareholders for years.

P. How are small and mid-cap companies performing?

R. The category has been somewhat off the radar of some investors for 18-24 months, precisely because of its high sensitivity to interest rates, as it tends to suffer a little more than companies with larger capitalisation. But since this semester we have seen significant appetite.

P. What role should small caps play in portfolios?

R. They have to be part of any investment portfolio because for the medium-long term there is no category that has a better profitability/risk ratio than this one. We try to find high quality companies and that translates into margins above 25-30% and annualised earnings per share growth of 15-20%. There are not many companies in Europe that achieve these ratios, so we have to be very selective. But we also ask these companies for high levels of innovation.

P. Why do they add that nuance?

R. For a company to be able to generate these margins, maintain barriers to entry over time and have competitive advantages, you have to invest heavily in R&D, in digitalisation, in attracting talent and in internationalising your sales. These characteristics are the common denominator of our entire portfolio. We look for highly resilient companies that are in market niches in which our society, regardless of the environment we are in, will continue to demand their services or products. This is an enormously profitable category.

P. What profitability are we talking about?

R. Small and medium-sized European companies beat the big ones by about 6% annualised over 20 years. That’s outrageous. And in the case of our portfolio, it gives an annualised return over 15 years of 13%. Large caps generally grow more in line with the market, which will be 7.5% or 8.5% and the Nasdaq gives you 10-12%. In fact, we beat many global indices over many periods.

P. In which segments do Europeans do better than Americans?

R. If you compare the indices of large European companies with those of the US, there is little to be gained. But when you go to the small and mid-cap segment, here we have technology providers that far outnumber those from the US or Asia. That is why it is very important for us to find companies that were born in Europe, but that have increasingly more global exposure in their sales. For example, medical technology is a segment where Europe is the global leader, and by a long way. The thing is that this technology that we produce is better paid for in the US. Another example is robotics, where the leadership is huge compared to other regions. You find European companies that sell in Singapore, South Korea, China or the United States that have very few competitors at a global level because we have very strong expertise. We can also talk about artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development or semiconductors, which are so popular in portfolios.

P. How is this European leadership in semiconductors reflected?

R. There, almost 90% of the value chain is European. The manufacturing of semiconductors is in Taiwan, but the assembly, the machines that produce the alloy where the semiconductor’s energy is generated, etc., all of this comes from Europe.

P. Any specific names in those segments?

R. In medical technology, we have a Swedish company called Surgical Science that develops the software that goes inside the Da Vinci robots that perform surgical operations. In semiconductors, for example, you have the Dutch company Besi, which makes assembly equipment, which is one of the most delicate phases of the process, and there are very few companies in the world that do that. Besi is in second or third position in our opinion. Another company that I really like is the French company Soitec, which is dedicated to developing a silicon carbide wafer inside the semiconductor that can produce more energy in an ever smaller space. This is important because the future of the semiconductor is to be ever smaller, but more powerful.

P. What other companies do you have in your portfolio?

R. I can also tell you about Fortnox, which is stealing Salesforce’s thunder in terms of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) for small companies. It is capable of generating software that manages a company’s entire business for only 16 dollars a month. On the other hand, with Salesforce, which we also have in our portfolio, you pay around 250 dollars, depending on the number of licenses.

P. Do you have any Spanish ones?

R. Unfortunately, no. In Spain there is little investment in innovation. In addition, very high dividends are paid here because investors like it and that means that there are not so many companies with competitive advantages.

