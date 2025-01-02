It’s not easy being a “son of.” Except when the person who gave you your first surname was professionally a renowned lawyer and, in terms of football, who for many, including me, has been the best president in the history of the Sevilla Fútbol Club. Not only for being the one who achieved the most titles while presiding over it, but also for making them all possible, by transforming a society in which amateurism abounded into one that was professionalized in all areas. It is not easy to be Del Nido Carrasco having Benavente as a father on his grandmother’s side. Nor is it easy to regenerate an entity being, more by omission than de facto, one of those responsible for its deterioration, in his capacity as vice president in the years of José Castro at the helm. The continuity policy that they followed after the criminal conviction of their father, linked to the successes of Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo ‘Monchi’ at the head of the sports management, suffered from the lack of basic foresight required of some managers: if you risk living above of your possibilities and you do not consider what would happen if one leg of the table fails, you end up with broken dishes on the floor. Accused of “squatting” by the maximum shareholder, when he is placed in the board of directors by him by virtue of the now famous ‘Pact for money’, he clings to the position not only because of what was signed by all the parties, but also as the payer of a family debt that did not correspond to him and that put him on the list of Treasury defaulters (guess who is actually going to pay it). Del Nido junior has been brave in breaking with the past and daring with his own project in one of the worst economic moments of the entity in its entire history. He still has to demonstrate, and he is aware of this, the competence to successfully face change. And perhaps, advisors disaffected to populism who do not make it seem at odds with the world, both close and foreign. A good left hand is not only valued in bullfighting arenas. Wishing for its failure, regardless of the beneficiaries and the legitimacy of its interests, means spitting on the shield. The one that beats strongly with the red blood of his fans.

