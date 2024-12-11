One of the most notable monuments in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, is its Arc de Triomphe, a monument that commemorates the Russian victory over the Turks. The Moldovans did not use the Ottoman cannons to make corkscrews, but they did use a bell weighing six tons that hangs high in the sky. The one that Betis must ring tomorrow around eight thirty in the afternoon to announce at the end of the Palmera the victory over Sarata Galbena’s Petrocub. Half the life of the Conference is going on. Petrocub, which has a solitary point in the competition, is not a rival, but for the green and white there are other guests to the game, their own and those of others, who make the visit unpleasant. There are many contributing factors to this: a 3,000 kilometer plane trip, a thermal sensation at game time of 4 degrees below zero, wind of 28 kilometers per hour, possibility of rain, a bunch of injuries, a bunch of registered, a couple of players doubtful of being lined up and another, Lo Celso, self-excluded, the everlasting doubt of which team will be seen, if the one with the big chances or the one that catches him disgust at confrontation. Manuel Pellegrini said at the end of his team’s outstanding match against Barcelona, ​​very sparing in its prize, that the team needed a performance like that to reaffirm its certainty of competing against anyone despite the adversities. Taking a shot at Barcelona requires an extra bit of pride that should also travel in the hold of the charter to Moldova. The one that was left in Seville for the match against Sant Andreu and how expensive it could have been. Three or four points in two games, the one tomorrow and the one that will be decided at home against Helsinki, should be enough for a tie plus in between, continue in Europe and avoid ridicule in a competition in which the actors themselves confessed back in August that they were so excited. So far, only in words. And it takes time to convert it into facts. In Chisinau is the penultimate opportunity to achieve it. Either I go or I stay. Leaving it for last would be very Betis, as well as bitter for its fans.

