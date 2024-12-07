12/07/2024



Updated at 12:37 p.m.























Hot, boiling inside despite that Czech cold that stabs your insides, Manuel Pellegrini, without yet digesting the defeat against Mladá Boleslav, referred to the future with an urgency of the present: “We must find a solution quickly, because we parties are coming…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only