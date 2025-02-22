02/22/2025 at 08: 02h.





















It dawned cloudy, with Pantone Zaino, in Nyon, but at about two and little in the afternoon the sun was made inside the UEFA football house. Real Betis avoided Chelsea in the eighths of the Conference ( … Ay, Dani, with your goal in 2005-06 we had half a article!) And linked its European destination to the Lusitano Vitoria, in a tie that remains to be seen if it will be bait or acorn, but with a denomination of Iberian origin one hundred one hundred safe. That the first leg is in the Benito Villamarín may like more or less, but it is inconsequential whenever they do not take him in braga (s), a Portuguese district in which Guimaraes is located.

Let’s accept that avoiding the team that trains Enzo Maresca, for its economic potential and the coach’s laureate pedigree of the coach, which induced to touch wood, is very good news. European history in Verdiblanco, however, raises another more important issue: its current ability to break with a bleak historical dynamic beyond the Pyrenean mountain range. It is in the round of 16 of a continental competition and since 1998 at the Recopa never exceeded that landing that encourages the possibility of reaching the end of the stairs, which this year bears the name of Wroclaw.

Chimmy Ávila said at the end of Thursday’s game against the Ghent that “we can compete with the one who comes.” He was not the most indicated to affirm him after the defeat and his sons -in -law, but he exhaled a truth. Can. If you do not show your weaknesses in the group stage and do exhibit its reaction capacity at the same stage, if it demonstrates the same effectiveness as in Belgium and the bench is very differently claimed than what it did in the return. If you are able to be the solvent Betis two in a row, breaking the irregularity it shows since the beginning of the season.

Yesterday’s raffle has returned to the list of favorites, along with Chelsea and Fiorentina, to be done when the casting of the tournament was known. More today, when the team has a much higher offensive potential than the competition began. Now or another equal year, Betis.











