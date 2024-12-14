12/14/2024



Updated at 10:02 a.m.























The most important goal in the history of Spanish football? That of Andrés Iniesta against Holland in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The goal that changed the history of Sevilla forever? Antonio Puerta’s to Schalke 04, on the 26th of …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only