At half past six in the afternoon today in all watches, Antony will do the walk with his teammates in the Coso del Benito Villamarín. His participation, sponsored by the unique competition judge after being expelled in front of Getafe, has left … During the week a trail of indignations. Soliviadado Real Madrid, his rival; Alberola Rojas, his executioner; His heads of the Referee Committee, former colleges (the first, the Iturralde Sibilino, today Tertullian) and the Florentine capital. “Competition has rearbit his action,” they said. What he did was justice.

Since the intentionality has not counted for years in the regulation, by subjective, the committee has been guided by the images. The Brazilian throws himself with the left leg ahead because he thinks he can intercept the horizontal pass of the Getafe defense and the right, folded and carried by the inertia of the action, is the one that is closest to the ankle of the opposite, without observing a clear contact. Alberola’s decision, who sees the play from afar and contaminated by the theater of the Madrid player, can excuse himself. Not that of Martínez Munuera in the VAR, who after assessing the lance, which for that has Moviola, had to get his fieldmate from error.

It has been said that the Committee’s rappe is historical, unique in the times. Fake. In the 2018-19 season, also with the Real Betis of the protagonist, the unique judge of the time embarrassed Gil Manzano and Cerro Grande to reproach them the expulsion of Roque Mesa in an action in which, in reality, he was overwhelmed by Pau López inside the area. He did not like the decision in the Verdiblancos circles. But then, as now, justice was done.

A chorus of one Montoya has become viral in a television reality show: “Open a leg, another leg, introduces the prawn, then it is not worth crying.” In Getafe they did not a chest, but a gambón of a mustache, and it is not worth now that the referees whipped. Respect for their person must begin with which they would have to seek themselves and their profession.