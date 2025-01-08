Now that everything revolves around Artificial Intelligence, AI, in the business world, one misses its closest ancestor, that Big Data, BD, which not long ago became the most popular thing. In fact, AI for a layman is nothing more than the substantiator of all the data accumulated by the BD to draw conclusions without the need for Natural Intelligence, IN, always subject to the Intelligence Quotient, IQ, of whoever breaks it down, lei capisce, LC? (you understand, EU?). Sevilla was once one of the first clubs to implement the BD to monitor players under the guidance of Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo (RRV in Birmingham), with good results until the IN failed in the sporting field and the IQ in the managers failed. I don’t know what is now implemented in the Sports Directorate (DD) of Víctor Orta (VO) to deduce the needs of the team. Yes, cyber resources, chance or Ojo a Mal Cubero (OMC), but it is controversial that in this winter market that has just begun, transfer options are being considered that contradict the team’s numbers, regardless of whether the DB is used , AI or IN. These raise the question of whether it is the goals against (GC) that mortgage the results or are a consequence of the scarcity of goals for (GF); If the lack of success up front or the absence of ball-recovering midfielders and forceful defenders weighs more. Only interest is heard in forwards. The ridicule offered in the second half of the cup match in Almería, against a Segunda, leader, yes, but in silver, only adds questions. And at the same time, cast doubt on what is sensed as a reflection of the technicians on the matter: if it is inevitable to be beaten against the “powerful” (13 goals against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético), increasing the scoring percentage compared to the rest would guarantee gains in the classification even while maintaining a rag core and a permeable defense (14 goals conceded in 15 games). Cross your fingers, CLD, and forget about the AI, the BD, the IN and the IQ I suspect is the most practical.

#Francisco #Pérez #CLD