In times of crisis for the teams, as is the case with the current Betic crisis in terms of play and results (Pellegrini dixit, omnes dicunt), the fans become implacable judges and pass judgment on the fly, without listening to those “investigated”, who stop That is why its sovereignty is absolutist. It happens, however, that football governed on the basis of public limited companies turns many of the fans into judges and partly into their status as shareholders. The same people who with their votes endorse the management of their managers under the roof where the Meetings are held see themselves legitimized to criticize them in the open air. That is why it is not surprising what is happening at the end of the Palmera. Ample majority in the conclave of shareholders, with an ear and return to the ring at the end of the task, and a shower of dialectical pads when the swords withdraw from the arena. From the ovation, to “Directive resignation”, “Haro jumps onto the field and scores a goal” or “Where is the money, where is the money?”, proclamations that take us, with outdated legal names or different patronymics, to times past tense. It also happens that the amateur is interested in literature and not in science, and it is difficult for him to understand some things. How after personal loans, League credits, capital increases, debt refinancing, transfer benefits and income from continued participation in European competitions, the teams’ squads are gradually losing value, a consequence of letting go of what has been tested and hope in the performance of what is still presumed. The Green and White Council is now trying to reverse the situation in the winter market. Antony has been signed, which is no small name, although it remains to be seen if he is also what Manuel Pellegrini defines as “man”, synonymous with reinforcement. And there is talk of a couple more additions. Urgent treatment based on symptoms and pending diagnosis of the origin of the disease. The “sovereigns” have already issued their opinion against Alavés: the infectious source is not the coach.

#Francisco #Pérez #ovation #screams