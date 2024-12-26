The twenty-fourth leaves and the “twenty-five” arrives, a necessary neologism in our land if one does not want to receive a prize with the category of Christmas Jackpot. He does it in green and white with many open fronts, none to jump headlong into the trench or put on gas masks, but in need of a lot of attention. Whether May is flowery and not autumnal will depend on what is resolved in offices and on the lawn in January. Not everything will be reduced to a winter market that, unlike last season, has the sign “let out before enter”, but the bases must be laid at the top to obtain the necessary resources to balance the accounts and below, on the grass, Manuel Pellegrini ensures that the virtues of some of his team do not overlap those of his teammates. He wore the Beticismo excited since the summer to see Isco and Lo Celso together in an initial lineup. And in front of Rayo they saw them mixed up. While the man from Malaga was on the field, the Argentine disappeared. When he came out, Betis had his best minutes thanks to the Rosario player. They are not incompatible, good players never are, but the Chilean coach has the difficult task of ensuring that they form a partnership and that it is not limited and even less anonymous, given the insurmountable obstacle that playing with a single ball represents.More They still have it complicated in their offices. It is about lightening the wage bill, seeking an economic injection and satisfying the needs of the coach, who has already warned for the umpteenth time that he does not want names but men. Names like Bakambu, Rodríguez or Juanmi, with still long contracts, little or no performance and, by extension, difficult to place in a market with excess inefficiency in their squads, as corroborated by the current devalued competition. The team is missing a goal and sides and the club money to buy it. We have to juggle without any club falling and ending up worsening what is now, like the midfield with Altimira (a great leap that has been made with Pellegrini) and Cardoso, working again. The Three Wise Men could have already become intermediaries…

#Francisco #Pérez #tasks #ahead