12/04/2024



Updated at 09:36 a.m.























«It is one thing to look and another very different thing to see. And in the countryside, knowing how to see the bulls in addition to looking at them is a faculty that very few select ones have. The phrase, of anonymous origin, summarizes the qualities that a bull watcher









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only