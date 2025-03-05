03/05/2025 at 07: 49h.





















There was a time in which people gave him for the biorhythms already consulted them to, depending on the ascending or descending rhythm of their cycles and their confluences in the calendar, making important decisions or saving them up to the best occasion. HE … The thing based on a graphic that mapped your physical, emotional and intellectual cycle, all with different durations. If they converged in the high, it was time to take risks. Those of Betis, after the victory over Real Madrid and the nine of nine signed in the league, are in their zenith.

And they have names: the physical cycle would be represented by Cardoso and Isco. The American for his ability to cover field, steal balls, give out to the backlash and join the attack, a whole in one. The Malaga, whose quality does not know of ups and downs, having recovered the muscle tone before his long stay in the infirmary. The emotional cycle would have its avatar in Jesús Rodríguez. Betis has mammed in the lower ranks, the shield has it tattooed in the chest and with its overflow, impudence and efficiency provides sign of identity. The intellectual cycle would be added by Antony, little versed in philosophy, but leftover of street culture, the one that allows to subsist in the worst environments thanks to its chair in mischief.

I wrote in his day, when criticisms of Manuel Pellegrini, that the team’s problem was that the experience and quality were in nursing and bisoñez and the performance of gusts in the countryside. Today, when an exciting European week is faced with the round of the eighths of the Conference against the Portuguese Vitoria, no one questions the technician, being the same as before. They should know the cyclotmic opinions that the Chilean is one of the few bench professionals who, when they have given him good players, he always took out domestic and continental performance. Its biorhythm, unlike that of others, does not behave like a roller coaster. It remains above invariably waiting that from the offices and from the grass they will be at your height.











