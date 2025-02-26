In the world of audiovisual fiction, a part of the outcome of the film or the series has become fashionable, interrupting the story, going back a few days, weeks, months or years ago. The viewer’s tastes remain … What his intuition whispens him, regularly with trap, but almost always, for commercial imperatives, with a happy ending (spoiler: except in my case, in which he always kill the good, because the world is not that it is of the bad, but of the worst). If when Nyland, in the first minute of the discount against Mallorca, left his goal for a ball hanging on his area, in the Sánchez-Pizjuán the spotlights had been turned off and appeared at night a “ninety minutes before”, optimistic and fatalists would have tied for plot resolution.

Because the truth is that in that hour and a half there was, at least for seventy minutes, a Sevilla with good defensive pressure, better ball outlet, less driving, more combinative game and a lot . But also better changes from the bench from Arrasate (the one who got tired of waiting for the hosts in summer), which resulted in a couple of very clear occasions to mark for the Balearic Islands. Valjent, in the tip, proved the fatalists.

At thirteen days for the end of the season, Sevilla is closer to Europe than hell, but since in the second third of the season, with a great calendar, the team has was missing being on the waiting list of San Pedro to enter Paradise, it would be better to take care that in the next five days his back of Teflon to resist the heat detached from the embers that his generous contribution of coal They keep incandescent in the league barbecue. In the last third league 17 points of 39 were added. In the same remaining, some would be left over so that the signatories of the “Pasta Pact” were given with a song in their teeth. Very strong.











