Soccer, it is understood, that the other the only one that would approach in a carving for the basketball team would be Fran Vieites, 196 centimeters. I fear that soon the Pontevedrés goalkeeper will have to look from below to one of his template companions, who grow and grow. There are Jesús Rodríguez, Antony, Ortiz, Pablo García and, to see, if in the future also cucho, to monopolize the centimeters that currently diminish Vitor Roque and Bakambu.

The hatching of the Alcalareño and the revival of the Brazilian have become one of the events of the League after the winter market. They have changed the face of the Betis bands. In the case of Jesús Rodríguez, because it provides consistency in driving, overflow, pass and shot (amen of hard work in defense) to a demarcation in which Abde usually alternates genius and vulgarities in the same play. In Antony’s, turned into the partner that Isco needed, to provide the right side of the effectiveness that all his tenants were denied. One of them, by the way, Assane Diao, shutting up Bocas, and mine the first, in Cesc Fábregas.

It only remains for Pellegrini to find the ideal formula in the center of the field and that it has continuity so that individual growths trigger the group’s stretch. In front of Getafe and Real Madrid (neither the match against the Real, nor the next one against the Gent serve to assess it) we will check if it occurs.