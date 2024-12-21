There are days when it is better not to get up and a week that one wishes would not end, especially when the extra time has the initial whistle of Gordo de Navidad and the finale, a match against Rayo Vallecano at home without the whistling Cuadra Fernández at the whistle and with the electric guitar of the VAR by Santana, although it is not Carlos and it is Juan Luís. This is the case of Real Betis, who if they beat the twelfth-placed league team tomorrow, they will have completed eight days to frame. There it would be nothing: victory, with ten, over Villarreal, before the match in the peloton in search of a Champions League place and, later, paired with him to lead the chase; Shareholders’ Meeting with important topics to discuss and that ended in kissing hands; qualification for the “play off” of the Conference League when it was threatened with elimination and, in addition, the exclusion of three players from the “eternal” in its match against Celta, which although it had no consequences for it, it did make the green blood boil It was confirmed at the Board, with the ovation for Ángel Haro when he stated, in reference to the flag displayed by the Sevilla youth players in the derby, that “the symbols are not going to be touched.” The president touched the most sensitive chord of Beticismo on the same day that the statutory reform that allows the entry of foreign capital into the club was approved, something blessed by European legislation and not contemplated by the current managers, although it can always be changed. opinion and more now with the approval of the shareholders. The thirteen points were approved, as well as bars of the shield. Beticismo mostly trusts its leaders. It did it before, when the club belonged to all Beticos, and it does it now when, after the capital increase, the decision-making body of the entity, as the head of Sports of this house, Mateo González, explained in these pages , accounts for 53%. They have exposed their money, they gave everyone the opportunity to participate and maintain the previous “status quo” and they are legitimized, see the voting numbers, by the minority. Good job.

