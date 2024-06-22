The Inter-American Press Society (IAPA) mark the twentieth anniversary of the murder of Francisco Javier Ortiz Franco, co-founder and editor of the Zeta weekly in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexicoreiterating his called to the mexican justice to continue the research and punish to the responsible of crime.

Ortiz Franco was assassinated on June 22, 2004 in presence of your minor childrena crime that still resonates in the area of journalism and international justice.

The Yep highlighted the journalistic work of Ortiz Francofocused on issues of politics, insecurity, corruption and criminal activity in Baja Californiahighlighting his integrity and commitment to press freedom.

However, two days before his murder, Ortiz Franco there was exposed in Zeta to 71 members of the Arellano Félix cartelwhich It is presumed to have been the cause of his murder. by cartel hitmen.

Since then, the Ortiz Franco family and affiliated organizations have faced a path full of obstacles and disinterest from the authorities.

Despite changes in government and promises to combat impunity, the family has received little more than silence and indifference, a situation that they constantly denounce in international and national forums.

Persistent impunity has led the IAPA to present the case to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in 2010, and in 2021, the Alianza de Medios MX joined as a representative of the case, denouncing omissions in the investigation and lack of attention to the victims.

In addition to the tragic murder, Ortiz Franco’s family has been subject to intimidation and threats, which has required protection measures from the authorities.

Ortiz Franco’s widow, Gabriela Ramírez González, and her children have lived under the shadow of organized crime, facing threats and having to rely on police escorts for several years.

On this somber anniversary, Carlos Jornet, president of the IAPA Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information and journalistic director of the Argentine newspaper La Voz del Interior, urged the Mexican authorities to redouble their efforts to resolve this case and offer justice to the family. by Ortiz Franco. Jornet emphasized that there is no justification for the case to remain unresolved after twenty years.

The IAPA’s “Voices that demand justice” campaign not only seeks justice for Ortiz Franco, but also to honor the memory of journalists murdered in Latin America, remembering their struggle and perseverance in the defense of truth and justice.

This campaign is a critical reminder of the risks that journalists face and the imperative need to protect press freedom in the region.