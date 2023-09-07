Thursday, September 7, 2023
Francisco Mosquera, silver and bronze in the Weightlifting World Cup for Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Francisco Mosquera, silver and bronze in the Weightlifting World Cup for Colombia

Francisco Mosquera

Francisco Mosquera

Francisco Mosquera

He achieved those two medals in the 67 kilos category.

Colombian weightlifter Francisco Mosquera won silver and bronze medals in the 67-kilo category of the World Weightlifting Championship, which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advance…

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

