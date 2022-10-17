By

Francisco Monjas (Anaya, Segovia, 1950) is one of the most important figures in the history of arbitration in Spain. He directed for 20 years (1977-97) matches in the National League and ACB, in addition to international duels. And in two different stages (1998-2002 and 2013-2021) he was arbitration director of the ACB. A referee who transmits passion for the profession and for basketball.

What does it mean for you to enter the Hall of Fame of Spanish basketball?

It is an incredible pride. I feel deeply grateful, I say it with all my heart, for this recognition and for being part of the basketball family. For me it is very important, I feel very proud that they have remembered me, a person who has worked for 56 years in the world of arbitration. It’s very exciting.

And for Spanish arbitration, what does it mean to put referees on the same level as players, coaches, managers…?

Arbitration is one more link in the world of basketball, always difficult, always complicated. Our struggle has always been to be considered athletes. It is vital that we be recognized as athletes as well as players, coaches… we are creditors of it for our dedication and for the fight we have maintained.

“I have been very happy on the court, otherwise I would not have endured 56 years in this sport”

Why did you get into arbitration?

A bit by chance. I am self-taught, I did not take any course or anything. In Segovia basketball was very important, Real Madrid and other big clubs came here to play. I was in a field one day and they told me: ‘Paco, we need someone to referee’. I had no idea, but that’s where my story began, in a match between Maristas and Claret. And without knowing anything about regulations. It was pretty tough.

You had no idea of ​​refereeing, but something would attract you to continue, right?

In that first game that I am telling you about, my passion arose. I am the youngest of seven siblings and I was a bit of a bandit, when I was 14 I was suspended 13… and there was such a substantial change in my way of acting, in my behavior… If I failed all of them, I ended up at the Complutense University studying History of Art and with tuition fees honorary. My brothers couldn’t believe it. Basketball and arbitration were a school of life that gave me everything. It is something that I have tried to instill because arbitration is work, sacrifice. Sometimes difficult, but I have always told the referees for whom I was responsible as a manager, that you have to enjoy yourself. If you suffer, go away. You have to enjoy it, you have to fight and work and not complain, have opportunities and look for them. It is a daily effort. I have always said that the weekend referee is not worth it: you have to work Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday… and not the one who, as I was at the beginning, takes the gear on Friday, directs a game on Saturday, picks up and that’s it. From a certain time, I trained, I had my regulations, my theoretical classes, practices…

He directed high-level matches for 20 years, from 1977 to 1997, I imagine that the change from its beginnings to its end was great both at the level of play and officiating.

“Aíto, with whom I have lived for many years, knew the rules better than me”

Brutal, yes. We directed matches of the First National and then women’s. I went to Barcelona and whistled two or three games. The change was strong, but I think the hardest was with the arbitration to three because the game, the dynamics of this called for it. The players evolved physically and with two referees it was very complicated. In this world we have had to adapt to the evolution of the game. In basketball there has to be a balance, if not bad, and who has to take care of that: the referee, who is the receiver, the caretaker and the regulator of the rules of the game. He is the one who has to watch over, care for and love this sport, otherwise it is complicated.

Does the evolution of the player, stronger, bigger, more athletic… complicate the work of the referee?

No. I don’t think it makes it more difficult. The player evolved technically and physically like the coach, who has adapted, and the rules have also followed that path to the new techniques that have been introduced. The simulation? Before it didn’t exist. Spread your legs? Either. I was director of refereeing the first time a player was called for a technique by simulation and, of course, it caused an impact. The regulation has to be wise. And I think that in this basketball is a very rich world.

How do you see the introduction of technologies such as Instant Replay?

I was one of the promoters of new technologies as director of refereeing of the League. We put it. It’s fundamental. Everything that is technological means to eliminate those elements that are subjective seems fundamental to me, but I also think that it cannot be used in a random way because otherwise the parties are eternalized. They can’t last two and a half hours, people disconnect in those cases. They have somewhat regularized its use, but I think more should be done. The referee must direct without taking into account the Instant Replay because he must live with the error, which is part of his job. It is a vital tool, but the referee must have the capacity to know what to do at each moment and in each situation of the match.

“In a tournament in Puerto Real, we called Meneghin five fouls and he came out towards us with a towel. He gave us fuel…”

How do you see the current referees?

There are new people, there are people who are maturing, climbing… In arbitration you have to set short, medium and long-term goals, but they must be achieved because if you don’t get frustrated. Young people must know the steps they must climb, little by little, without pause, but without haste. The referee and basketball go together, if later the referee does not adapt to the game, bad.

You refereed players like Fernando Martín, Petrovic, Audie Norris, Sabonis… wouldn’t it be easy?

Refereeing was never easy. I remember a tournament in Puerto Real in which a teammate and I called Dino Meneghin five fouls, some, I imagine they were not, and he came out towards us with the towel and gave us fire from all sides. What does it mean? How easy or difficult we make it. Criticism will always exist, but it is part of the job and has to be accepted. I have been a teacher for 45 years and my work with my students was also complex and I had to fight for it. You have to know how to adapt to the moment. I remember Sabonis matches when he played in Valladolid… Mother! The atmosphere… The times of Carmelo Cabrera, Corbalán… great players.

Do you remember a coach who has bothered you more?

“Refereeing is one more link in basketball, it is vital that we are recognized as athletes”

There is always one. I will not say his name because he has already passed away. It’s not that it was a nuisance, it’s that it was complex, difficult. There are others, like Aíto García Reneses, with whom I have lived for many years, who knew the regulations better than me and looked for in him what could help his team, logically.

I imagine that he will save a game with special affection.

They are a lot, but I have one in my memory, a semifinal of the Copa del Rey at the Palau 30 years ago, a Barça-Joventut that ended with an extension and 117-121. It was great. But I have refereed many very controversial ones that have given me a lot of attention in the media, but hey, it’s part of the job. There was one in which they put a gallows on me in the stands. At that time he was part of that world and the referee was attacked. Nowadays, no, due to its evolution. But in my time when I went as a referee to some cities…

Sure, because you led meetings in the former Yugoslavia, Greece, Turkey…

Yes! I remember a match in Thessaloniki where they even beat up the police. They threw chairs at us, everything. It was a very aggressive area. The area of ​​Yugoslavia was complicated. Turkey has also been difficult. But as I liked it… I have had many problems, but I have been very happy and I have always looked for the positive over the negative. You had to enjoy it and that was what I was looking for.

Listening to him, you can see a great passion for refereeing, so I imagine that it would not be easy for him to leave the field to go up to the offices as referee director…

Yes, it cost me a lot because it was a key moment. Eduardo Portela, president of the ACB at the time, called me because they wanted me to finish my career in the arbitration world and… I had a bad time. They were tough times. I had a priest brother who helped me a lot to make the decision. Obviously, the path was not clear, but there are trains that either catch them at a certain time or they escape. And I accepted, with pain, but I accepted because I have been very happy on the court. Of course, before he only whistled for one game and as technical director he had nine, with nine problems or with nine great games and arbitrations. In the end I have been happy on both sides and I have enjoyed it, I want that to be very clear, otherwise I would not have been able to endure 56 years of my life.