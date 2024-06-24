This Monday, the Colombia selection not only do you play the three points against Paraguay in debut America Cup, must go out to ratify that favoritism that has been earned in recent months after good performances in friendly matches.

The Selection He has already completed 23 games without losing, in command of the DT Nestor Lorenzo There are already 20 games, and they arrive with that title candidate behind Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Argentina won the last edition of the Copa América. Photo:Instagram @fcfseleccioncol

Maturana asks for restraint

For many experts, this is the generation of players who can give the national team the second Copa América in history, but a series of aspects must prevail to be able to fight the continent’s giants.

Houston, USA, is painted yellow, a wave of fans have flooded the streets in Texas with that euphoria that characterizes Colombians, the same one that the Coach Francisco ‘Pacho’ Maturana before debut.

The experienced coach, who led that group of players that raised the 2001 Copa Américabelieve in this Colombia selection and trusts that the work of the team led by Lorenzo will bear fruit, but asks for restraint.

James, Luis Díaz and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF

“I invite humility, It is evident that we are going to try to assault history and when one is going to do that, one goes slowly, almost on tiptoe. You don’t go away saying: ‘I’m going to win.’ Let’s feel like we’re going to win it (the title), but let’s not say it, let’s act crazy,” she said in an interview with Snail Radio.

“Without hope you cannot live. I once talked to him Eduardo Galeano, He said that hope becomes a utopia and is useful for living. Something seems unattainable, but that becomes the inspiration of everyday life. I have never stopped having that illusion,” added ‘Pacho’.

Colombia, to handle the plate of favoritism

Maturanawith the serenity that characterizes him, stated that work must be done on the issue of favoritism, but it is necessary to respect the history of those teams that have reigned in the Copa América.

Francisco Maturana Photo:Hernan Diaz

“In football it’s not worth winning yesterday, that’s what I learned. As for the issue of favoritism, you hear people talk. They also labeled us as favorites, but I never heard a leader, a coach or a player say it. “The press has every license to say whatever it wants,” he stated.

And he added: “What is the problem with saying that Colombia is a favorite? Everyone has the right to say what they feel. The problem is when history is disrespected, and it says that there are two countries that have won the Copa América 15 times. I may feel like a favorite, but I respect those who have the history,” the Colombian coach concluded.

