Francisco Maturana: forceful ‘pulla’ to the directors of Colombian soccer

November 10, 2022
Francis Maturana

Francisco Maturana, Colombian coach, 71 years old.

The remembered coach finds in the lack of success the lack of preparation of the leaders.

In a soccer conversation with Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and Reinaldo Rueda, the remembered coach Francisco ‘Pacho’ Maturana took advantage of the space to analyze the success behind the World Cup teams.

In the midst of his reflection, the DT champion of the Libertadores with Nacional in 1989 launched a striking taunt at the directors of Colombian soccer.

“The leaders must also prepare”Maturana assured.

And the leaders… when?

Photo:

TikTok screenshots @ValenHernandez

“What I am going to say I do with all due respect. The coaches are getting ready, now they have this thing about the licenses; the players train daily, and the leaders… when?”, launched Maturana in the middle of the activity.

Then, he finished: “I heard the key to success from Bernardinho, coach of the girls and men of the Brazilian volleyball teams, who has Olympic medals, world championships. He said that the key to success was that everyone did the things, well done.s Leaders must also prepare”.

