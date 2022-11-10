Francisco Maturana: forceful ‘pulla’ to the directors of Colombian soccer

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Francisco Maturana, Colombian coach, 71 years old.
Francisco Maturana, Colombian coach, 71 years old.
The remembered coach finds in the lack of success the lack of preparation of the leaders.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 10, 2022, 08:29 AM
In a soccer conversation with Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and Reinaldo Rueda, the remembered coach Francisco ‘Pacho’ Maturana took advantage of the space to analyze the success behind the World Cup teams.
In the midst of his reflection, the DT champion of the Libertadores with Nacional in 1989 launched a striking taunt at the directors of Colombian soccer.
“The leaders must also prepare”Maturana assured.
And the leaders… when?
“What I am going to say I do with all due respect. The coaches are getting ready, now they have this thing about the licenses; the players train daily, and the leaders… when?”, launched Maturana in the middle of the activity.
Then, he finished: “I heard the key to success from Bernardinho, coach of the girls and men of the Brazilian volleyball teams, who has Olympic medals, world championships. He said that the key to success was that everyone did the things, well done.s Leaders must also prepare”.
World Cup Experiences Conversation. Hernán Darío Gómez, Francisco Maturana and Reinaldo Rueda. Academic event of the National Athletic Cup with the Community. pic.twitter.com/xOd9teLheE
— tiagoaristi (@tiagoaristi) November 9, 2022
More sports news
November 10, 2022, 08:29 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Francisco #Maturana #forceful #pulla #directors #Colombian #soccer
Leave a Reply