The Caracas editor Francisco Marín (Gollarín, La Fea Burguesía) has been in charge of the Publishers Guild of the Region of Murcia, after the renewal of the board of directors. He replaces Fernando Fernández Villa (Alfaqueque, La Fea Burguesía). The entity, which groups together 14 companies based in the Region, represents about twenty publishing labels. Marín, speaking to THE TRUTH, agrees to give a boost to an economic segment that has acquired enormous dynamism in recent years, both in volume of books published and in promotion of authors from Murcia and other territories.

According to Marín, the sector has made “a great effort to continue its cultural outreach activity during this difficult period caused by the serious existing health crisis”, and trusts that the Administration will have a much more fruitful relationship with publishers at this stage . “We want to start,” says Marín, “with things that we can achieve and that are necessary. Editors have four years ahead of us to get them to at least take us into account. At this time there is no specific line of public aid to the publishing sector, something that the previous board of directors of Fernández Villa demanded without success.

«Murcian publishers have shown their commitment to continue their work to support literary creation, their willingness to contribute to the promotion of reading and the promotion of the values ​​that literary creation and its dissemination bring to society. As it has been until now, it intends to continue the work of dialogue with public administrations and collaborate with them in the definition and implementation of those policies to support reading and publishing that they do justice to the enormous intellectual and creative capital that our Region treasures, “says the president of the Guild.

The new management team for the next four years is composed, in addition to by Francisco Marin in the position of president, by Asun Marin (Raspabook, Dokusou, Blue Book) as vice president; Asensio Piqueras (Palin Association), as secretary; Francisco Serrano (MurciaLibro), as treasurer, and as members: Veronica Navarro (Paper Rose), Javier Castro Florez placeholder image (Newcastle Editions) and Gloria L. Corbalán (The Ugly Bourgeoisie). It is the will of the Guild of Publishers of the Region of Murcia, according to Gollarín, «to define shortly a Strategic Plan for the coming years, initiate contacts with the heads of the Ministry of Culture to reach agreements on policies to promote editorial activity and strengthen ties with other cultural entities in the Region, all with the aim of putting culture at the priority level that by right it corresponds to him and that society demands «.