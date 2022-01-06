The Murcian Francisco Lucas Ayala, spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, will be part of the Federal List Commission of the PSOE, an internal body that has the power to issue opinions on the identity of electoral candidacies and has powers to revoke processes of primaries.

The composition of the Lists Commission will be approved this Friday, January 7, by the Federal Committee. It is the first time that the highest body of the PSOE between congresses meets after the conclave last October in Valencia. The meeting coincides with the second anniversary of the formation of the PSOE and United We Can coalition government, chaired by Pedro Sánchez. Francisco Lucas will be on the List Commission along with heavyweights from the party such as the Deputy Secretary General, Adriana Lastra, the Secretary for Organization, Santos Cerdán, and the spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Héctor Gómez, among others.

The Murcian is also secretary of Transparency and Democratic Regeneration of the federal Executive. After the resignation of Diego Conesa, he was appointed spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly. In addition to Lucas, the general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, and the Murcian Begoña García Retegui, Diego José Mateos, Concepción Zapata and Isabel María Andreu will be in the Federal Committee.