Francisco Lucas, the candidate who heads the PSOE’s regional list for the Congress of Deputies, assured on Thursday, at the closing ceremony of his party’s campaign in Calasparra, that he trusts that the progressive vote will be concentrated around the Socialist Party.

In addition, he warned that we are in the most decisive elections of the last decade and asked for the useful vote for his party to continue raising the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI), pensions, ensure “a future with hope for young people” and achieve real equality between men and women.

The socialist candidate is sure that participation in tomorrow’s elections will be high and that no person who wants Spain to continue advancing will stay at home. Even so, he called for “the massive mobilization of the progressive vote around the PSOE.”

He wants to convince the undecided by reminding them of the economic management of the central government. “During the last four years we have managed to make Spain advance in rights and freedoms and lead economic growth,” he said.

The socialist also remarked that this campaign is different from others because “the present and future of the Region of Murcia” is at stake and recalled that in this legislature, the SMI rose from 735 to 1,080 euros.

«It is time for the Region of Murcia to continue advancing. Therefore, I want to ask all citizens to vote with the legitimate defense of their interests in mind,” he concluded.

The PSOE closed its electoral campaign on Thursday night at the Cine Rosales Auditorium in Calasparra. That day, the Minister of the Environment, Teresa Ribera, visited the Region.