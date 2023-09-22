This Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m., the writer and activist Francisco López Bárcenas will present his book “Water and Indigenous Peoples” at the Ángela Peralta Gallery.

For this intellectual afternoon, journalist Raquel Zapien, Doctor Arturo Santamaría, and Martín García Borbón will participate as commentators, while teacher Gildardo Izaguirre Fierro will be the moderator.

The work

In the author’s words, this work is a book against dispossession that seeks to make visible the demands of indigenous peoples for access to water, as well as the constant mobilizations that have led them to the defense and resistance of their communities.

The presentation of the book is supported by the Municipal Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlán, and is promoted by the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico (UAIM) and the Indigenous Artisans Association of Sinaloa, AC

Trajectory

López Bárcenas is originally from the community of Santa Rosa Caxtlahuaca, in the Mixteca region of Oaxaca, he has postgraduate studies in Law and Rural Development, he is a professor, researcher and advisor to indigenous communities, he has held community positions in his locality and has dedicated part of his time to document the history of the Mixtec peoples, contemporary indigenous movements and the transformations of the State and its legislation.

Among his most important books are: Legislation and indigenous rights in Mexico (1998); Autonomy and indigenous rights in Mexico (1998); Diversity mutilated. Indigenous rights in the state of Oaxaca (2001); Indigenous rebellions in the Mixteca (2007); The right of indigenous peoples to consultation (2013); among others.