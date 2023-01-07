MG Saturday, January 7, 2023, 22:31



Francisco López Baeza, a historic member of the Socialist Party in the Region of Murcia, has died at the age of 84, his daughter Lucía López Prats reported this Saturday. An industrial expert, he was a representative of the PSOE for Murcia in the first elections of 1977, later he was mayor of La Alberca and general director of the Environment and, later, of Crafts with the regional government of Carlos Collado.

Direct witness of a period of great uncertainty in Spanish politics, the name of López Baeza appears in the Spanish archives as elected deputy in the first democratic elections since the Civil War, held on June 15, 1977, which was won by the UCD (Union Democratic Center) by Adolfo Suárez. Being a socialist deputy, he saw the Spanish Constitution of 1978 approved in a referendum by the Spanish people on December 6, 1978.

In 1977, together with the other three PSOE deputies for the region (Ciriaco de Vicente, José Antonio Bordés and Francisco Vivas), he visited the San Antón de Cartagena prison to meet with the last political prisoner in the prison, Pablo Mayoral, and other common prisoners. .

When López Baeza was appointed director of the Environment Agency, replacing Professor López Bermúdez, who had resigned a week earlier, López Baeza worked as a technician for Emuasa (Murcia’s municipal water company). LA VERDAD told then that “after his time as a deputy, López Baeza suffered political ostracism, often aligning himself with the sector critical of the current PSRM policy.”