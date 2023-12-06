Francisco Lombardi, who will be honored this Saturday at the Ricardo Palma Book Fair, at 7 pm, spoke with La República about various topics.

—First, they invite you to be part of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences and now this tribute at the 44th Book Fair. How do you take these recognitions?

—With great gratitude, it is also a matter that because of my age I receive these recognitions, and one has to be grateful for them.

—You wrote on your Facebook that the few advantages of a move were recovering some of the awards you were lucky enough to receive and that you don’t work for the awards.

—Yes, of course, although you always have that illusion. And it’s not that one goes and has the prizes as a goal, no. The awards are compensation for recognized work, but we are in a beautiful, although complicated stage for making films, and on the other hand they are encouraging like everything in life. They are situations that push you to look forward and see that you are not doing things wrong.

—Without a doubt, with some of his films, he brought the public closer to literature. What is she reading? Which authors has she met up with or discovered?

—I am working on a Peruvian novel by Carlos Enrique Freyre, which is the memoirs of a boy kidnapped by Sendero in the 90s and the book, titled Fear of the Wolf, tells the story of Achilles. I have a project and financing for next year for a new published book and also by a young Peruvian author, but I prefer to move forward with the adaptation. I have several adaptations; I mean, yes, indeed, literature is a very important source of inspiration for me. Regarding Freyre’s novel, it will have a different title, which will be The Heart of the Monster, because it is an incursion into the inner world of what was the Shining Path. There I work again with Augusto Cabada.

—What do you think of the Tudela bill and what Alejandro Cavero said about Peruvian films not winning international awards?

—I think it is simply the result of people’s ignorance, who are unaware of many of the things that happen in Peru. But we are going to give him the benefit of the doubt and that it is a lack of knowledge because, obviously, what he said is an error that is clearly demonstrated by reality. Let’s say that, I believe, it is very important that the filmmakers or the associations linked to cinema, or the Ministry of Culture, who are aware of what is happening, are in charge of making the forecasts, support and stockpiling of new elements for the new cinema law, which will give greater productivity to national cinema, and not people who do not know and who by making themselves visible end up getting involved in topics they do not know. If the congressman is not well advised, let him do so, because, of course, I cannot know all the issues in the enormous variety that exists in the country. But he must be well advised, otherwise nonsense like the one now cannot happen.