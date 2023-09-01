By: Sandro Mairata

One year after being presented at the Lima Film Festival 2022, ‘Amelia’s decision’, the new film by Francisco Lombardi with Mayella Lloclla and Gustavo Bueno in the central roles, is already among us. Lloclla is Amelia, a nurse hired to take care of a bedridden old curmudgeon, a wealthy mining businessman who lives in a lonely mansion with his own elevator in Lima, played by Bueno. His name is Víctor, or Don Víctor. Amelia will be mistreated from day one by Don Víctor’s territorial housekeeper, Rosita (Haydeé Cáceres), in addition to suffering the blows and abuse of her lover (Martín Martínez) in her small house in a humble area of the city. This situation will have limit effects on it.

‘Amelia’s decision’ caused division among local critics at its premiere last year, and these positions for and against the film persist now that it has hit theaters. We spoke with Lombardi after the press function on Saturday the 26th, with an understandable reception for the interview we had for the Sunday supplement last year regarding the film:

“You’re the one who said my movie is racist.

—It is an opinion that I still hold, but after seeing it for the second time, the first question about this viewing is: has there been any technical change, adjustment of the previous version?

-No. There hasn’t been. What there has been is the wait to release a Peruvian film, which is a very long wait. Almost a year has passed from the date you saw the finished film.

—What was it like to work on the vulnerability of the actors in the scenes of sex and abuse?

—Look, they are very professional actors. They have no difficulty in doing… On the contrary, it is a film that could have explored things much more intensely about sex, for example, which is something that the film practically avoids, it only suggests it; It seems to me that the film does not go for the most morbid thing. It is more a reflection on the generational differences, the social and cultural differences between two very different characters who live together in Peru, in the polarization we live in, so different and who share so few things and what could happen when they meet. It’s kind of my idea when I started writing the story.

—In conversation with a colleague, the story recalls ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ (the story of a crippled man and his wife’s love affairs).

—I don’t think so, it’s a novel that appears in the film. Also, there’s a moment when she’s reading a book, but it doesn’t look good. What happens is that, in ‘Lady Chatterley’s lover’, a woman, because she is dissatisfied with her husband because of the problem she has, she looks for a young man. There may be a relationship, but she is very far-fetched.

—In ‘Amelia’s Decision’ there are several overlapping themes. There is racism, there is violence against women, there is the story of these girls who seek to survive, to excel in the face of adversity. For you, what is the central theme?

—They are issues that are there, but no. The central theme is how a person with a pure soul can, based on what the environment generates —which is what happens a lot in Peru— this makes him change his values. That is why at the beginning there is a quote from a novel in which there is a bit of that. How this pure character is transformed from the vision not only of the old man, but of the friend (played by Stephanie Orúe), who has a vision…

— … More pragmatic.

—That is a bit of what we have in mind every day: you have to climb and go through all the paths to be successful, it is the prevailing morality. I found it interesting to contrast with the friend, because they have very different moral dilemmas.

—You told me that this film was very personal, intimate. What place would you put in your filmography?

-In what sense?

—With which films of yours is ‘Amelia’s Decision’ related?

—It is a small film made in the conditions in which I can make films in Peru. I can’t make very big movies anymore. We are now presenting a project to DAFO (the Directorate of Audiovisual, Phonography and New Media of the Ministry of Culture), to see if we are lucky, for a slightly larger film, but this is the film that I could make and it is a film that allowed me, from the confrontation of the meeting of these two characters, to reflect a little on certain things that are worrying in Peru, and it is intimate in a certain sense because I have written it, so that there is some ideas, some issues that interest me particularly, such as the issue of old age.

—Is it a personal projection?

—Imagine, I’m not exactly a millionaire.

—I mean, is it the fear of ending up like this?

“No, neither.

—Why didn’t you call on (his close collaborator, the screenwriter Augusto) Cabada this time?

—No, I normally work with Augusto for years now. A while ago, he decided to open a path by his side. And we have resumed talking one day, because we are very friends. We have resumed a bit because this project that I’m telling you about, ‘The Heart of the Monster’, it is with him, because he was very interested in the subject, so he told me: “I would like to be able to work with you on this opportunity.” That’s why we’re doing it; And now I’m working on another project with him, a slightly different film that’s for I don’t know when, because I have two stopped films, two stopped projects and this would be a third.

—The last question: a moment ago it caught my attention that you said that (‘Amelia’s decision’) was “the film that could be made” in current cinema conditions. What is it referring to?

—Because before I had the production of Televisión Española (RTVE), I had Spanish co-producers. It had conditions —according to getting a budget— that allowed you to make a film in conditions with more production ambition. Instead, that has now been lost, because the producer I had no longer produces with Latin America, Spanish Television has long since ceased to be a co-producer of Latin American cinema —more Peruvian, for now—; So, the productions have lost a lot. And then I depend a lot on SWOT, and since I haven’t had help from SWOT —for feature films, I mean— for about seven or eight years, then it is very difficult for me to generate.

—But if one of our most well-known filmmakers has financing problems, what is left for the rest of those who come?

—DAFO (laughs). That is why there are 80 projects and many remain by the wayside, because they cannot; They only give 10 prizes, there is a very big deficiency there. Unlike Argentina, for example, where 80% of Argentine cinema has some kind of help from the Ministry of Culture there. Here, unfortunately with the contests, which are very specific, they end up supporting very little.

— Now I promise that it is the last question, but now that you tell me about the SWOT, any comments on the (film) selected for the Oscar (‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’)?

—Well, what I see is that they have summoned a very broad jury; I have seen a lot of people, quite plural as well. The problem is that there have been no films, let’s say more films, in order to have a slightly wider selection, because only three were registered.

—In other words, three were eligible, but more enrolled.

There wasn’t much room to choose. I think Adrián’s film (Saba, director of ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’), unlike your opinion, that I saw it the other day, I read it, I think it’s an interesting film, that it’s original, that it’s a search film and it is within the world of the author, then it seems to me an interesting film; I think it is not fully achieved. But it seems to me that, let’s say, it is a search within the world of (Saba), of what he is trying to do and in that sense it seemed to me that the film had a certain value.

My daughter’s film (Joanna Lombardi, director of ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’) is probably a film that, of course, if you see which are the Oscar nominees from the countries that normally enter, it does not reach a level to being in that area, as very few films would achieve… Generally, the demand to go to the Oscar has become enormous, that’s why Claudia Llosa (director of ‘La teta asustada’) has so much merit.

—And, besides, then there is the issue of campaigning.

—The film that was closest (in the Oscar competition representing Peru) before (‘The scared tit’) was ‘La boca del lobo’ (premiered by Lombardi in 1988), and I know it because I followed that theme; We had a tiny American distributor and he kept track of the entire internal part of the election… we were among the 10 (preselected). Five left. And in the end we lacked that. Advertising. An entity like the one currently in Peru that will help the projects. But that could have been among the five. Of which I have done.

